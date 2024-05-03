Concord Wealth Partners Sells 132 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $315.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average of $261.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $333.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.