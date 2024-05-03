JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 71.97 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £152.64 million, a P/E ratio of -795.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.23. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16).

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Chris Russell acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £64,600 ($81,145.58). Also, insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,871.25). Insiders purchased 170,836 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Read More

