Iofina (LON:IOF) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Iofina Stock Up 5.1 %
LON IOF opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 18.68 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.34.
Iofina Company Profile
