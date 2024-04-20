Iofina (LON:IOF) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iofina Stock Up 5.1 %

LON IOF opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 18.68 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.34.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

