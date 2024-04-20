Wedbush Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKU. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

