Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for John Bean Technologies Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 432,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

