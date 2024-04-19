4,310 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $164,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

