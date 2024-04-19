Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.88. 3,471,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,405. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

