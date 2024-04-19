ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.36. 428,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

