Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 20.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,760 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

