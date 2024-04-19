BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 2.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.74. 1,078,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,248,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

