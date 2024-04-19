Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.94. 71,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

