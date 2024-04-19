U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 2,124,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,100. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

