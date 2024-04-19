Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 83,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,096,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,525,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of XCEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 86,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,145. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $927.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

