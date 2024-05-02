Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,906,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $231.46 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

