MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

