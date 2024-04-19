Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 493 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 2,289,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,156. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

