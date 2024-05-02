Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

CHMI stock remained flat at $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,158. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

