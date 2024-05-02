Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.