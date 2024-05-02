Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 250,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,834. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

