Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE:ABX traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.31. 482,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,933. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current year.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
