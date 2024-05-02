United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $320.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,886. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $322.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.79.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

