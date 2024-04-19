RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

