Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.82

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 182.28 ($2.27), with a volume of 55923846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.98 ($2.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.