CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $905.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 905 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 952 ($11.85), with a volume of 225140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($11.76).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.50) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
CVS Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Joanne Shaw bought 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.44 ($12,435.50). Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Group
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
