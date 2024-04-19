CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $905.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 905 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 952 ($11.85), with a volume of 225140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($11.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.50) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Group

CVS Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.52.

In related news, insider Joanne Shaw bought 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.44 ($12,435.50). Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.