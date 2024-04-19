ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.26

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 42167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

