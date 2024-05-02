Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 18,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,021. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

