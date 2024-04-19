BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.26. 28,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 60,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. BancFirst’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $101,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,510. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in BancFirst by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BancFirst by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

