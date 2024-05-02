Summit Financial LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 709.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 158,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,638. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

