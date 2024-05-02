Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 194,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

