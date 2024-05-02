7,546 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,546 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.62. 291,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

