iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 490,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 168,990 shares.The stock last traded at $50.84 and had previously closed at $51.19.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

