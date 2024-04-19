Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.26

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 125372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.
WDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5495825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
