BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Up 4%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 36,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 41,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
Further Reading
