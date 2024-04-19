John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $36.48

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $37.26. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.77.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

