Royal Bank of Canada Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $210.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.46. The stock had a trading volume of 916,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

