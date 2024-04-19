Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $934,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 245,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.