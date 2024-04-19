Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
