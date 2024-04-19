Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Integra Resources Company Profile

Shares of CVE ITR traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.20. 74,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.