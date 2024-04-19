Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $55,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.78.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.50. 531,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,214. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.