PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

PYPL opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.