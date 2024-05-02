Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $242,000 Stock Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Innoviz Technologies worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,834 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 591.37%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

