Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,367 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,325,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,242,000 after acquiring an additional 276,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

