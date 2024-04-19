iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,760 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

