iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. 494,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

