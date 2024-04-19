Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after buying an additional 1,323,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.