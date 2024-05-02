Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.51

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WTAN stock traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 257.55 ($3.24). 552,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,421. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Witan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 257.55 ($3.24).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

