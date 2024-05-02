Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.51

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Price Performance
WTAN stock traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 257.55 ($3.24). 552,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,421. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Witan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 257.55 ($3.24).
About Witan Investment Trust
