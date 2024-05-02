DHI Media (WIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.30 million for the quarter.
DHI Media Price Performance
