Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. 298,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,245. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

