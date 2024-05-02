Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +~3.5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.26 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

