Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

