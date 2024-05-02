Norden Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BlackLine by 19.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BL opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

